Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar, April 21

Wheat arrival at the grain markets in the district is increasing with each passing day as harvesting is picking up pace. Officials of the district Mandi Board reported arrival of 7,417 MT wheat on Sunday. With this, a total of 15,544 MT of crop has arrived in the district markets so far.

District officials stated that 60 per cent (9,145 MT) of the total produce which has arrived in the markets has been procured. Of the total, the government procurement agencies has procured 8,431 MT while the share of private players is merely 714 MT.

Of the government procurement agencies, Markfed has so far purchased a maximum of 3,462 MT, followed by Pungrain 2,360 MT, Punjab Warehousing Corporation 1,329 MT and Punsup 1280 MT. Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Government procurement agency, has so far made no procurement in the district.

Wheat crop was sown on 1.88 lakh hectares in the district and arrival of 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of produce is expected to reach the markets by the end of the season. As harvesting has picked up pace, the district administration has also asked the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation and procurement agencies to ensure timely lifting of the produce from the mandis.

The Mandi Board officials stated that harvesting would reach its peak by the end of this week. They stated that efforts were being made to ensure timely procurement of the produce immediately after reaching the market.

The district administration has appealed to the farmers to ensure that the crop is fully ripened before it is harvested. The officials stated that the farmers are also being exhorted to use eco-friendly means for the management of crop stubble.

