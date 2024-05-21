Wheat arrival touches 7.30 lakh MT in Amritsar district

Amritsar, May 20

With the arrival of 3,440 metric tonnes of wheat in the grain markets of the district on Monday, the total arrival of the wheat has reached 7.30 lakh metric tonnes.

Officials of the district mandi stated that even as harvesting of wheat crop is over, some farmers, who had stored the grains at their homes, are at present bringing it to the markets.

With the quantity of fresh arrivals going down drastically, it would be tough to achieve the target of 7.50 lakh MT procurement this season as estimated by the district administration earlier.

The officials said procurement would continue till end of this month and the entire produce would reach the markets by that time. As per data on arrival of crop on Monday, maximum arrival was witnessed in Ajnala area while a minimum of 21 MT was recorded in the grain markets at Mehta.

The officials said the government agencies are still procuring the crop.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi