Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Amritsar, March 27

The district administration will start procurement of wheat from April 1. This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori during a video conference with the Punjab Chief Secretary. Officials of the Mandi Board, the District Food and Civil Supply Controller, representatives of procurement agencies and other departments were present in the conference.

He said all arrangements have been completed and farmers will not face any difficulty during the season. According to the instructions of the government, the procurement of wheat will start from April 1 which will last till May 31.

He said the procurement price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,275 per quintal. The total area of wheat in the district is 1,88,000 hectares and it is expected to produce approximately 940,000 metric tonnes and the government will purchase approximately 7,36,011 metric tonnes. He said 11 sub-yards and 38 markets have been set up in the district for the purchase of wheat.

The Deputy Commissioner said it is estimated that 25.52 per cent wheat will be procured by Pungrain, 24.12 per cent by Markfed, 23.37 per cent by Punsup, 24.50 per cent by Punjab State Warehouse and 12.50 per cent by the Food Corporation of India. He said the minimum support price has been fixed at Rs 2,275 per quintal. Policy of labour and transportation has also been implemented. He asserted that there is extra space for storage of wheat in the district and farmers will not face any kind of difficulty.

The DC directed the market inspectors to play a positive role during the procurement season and not to bother the farmers. He said any kind of corruption or laxity would not be tolerated. He instructed District Food and Civil Supply Controller Sartaj Singh to pay special attention to wheat procurement arrangements so that there is no stockpiling of wheat in the mandis.

