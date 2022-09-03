‘When CM can attend functions with spouse, why can’t sarpanches?’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attending official functions with his wife, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has questioned the moral stand of the AAP government in preventing husbands of elected women sarpanches from attending government organised events.

During a visit to the under-construction underpass at Jaura Phatak, to oversee development programmes, he said, “As the CM continues to attend official functions with his wife, they have no moral right to ask others not to follow suit.”

Continuing his tirade against CM Mann, he said, “Ours being a border state, the CM needs full security cover. Yet there are some places like Gurughar where he does not require massive security cover.”

On the construction of the underpass, he said it was a long-pending demand of the people of the area to have an uninterrupted connectivity over Joura Phatak. The Rs 25.50-crore underpass was inaugurated on March 2, 2021. He said the underpass would be thrown open to the public next month. Dispelling the fear of rainwater accumulation, he said the underpass would be covered and two recharge wells would be installed.

He assured that the portion of the expressway highway passing through the district would be constructed to provide greater connectivity to the natives of the district.

