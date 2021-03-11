When social media helped Aastha Sharma in finding her space

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

A self-taught entrepreneur and designer Aastha Sharma is making fast strides in the fashion industry as within two years of her venturing into the field, her outfits have found place in the wardrobe of many celebrities.

Her client list includes Dolly Jain, a celebrity saree draper and a world record holder for tying saree in 325 different ways, and actor Vibha Bhagat.

Aastha claims that many other celebrity clients including Smriti Kalra and Surbhi Jyoti are in touch with her and she is working on their outfits too. She revealed that he had launched her brand ‘Inaayat By Aastha’ in 2019.

“In 2019, 14 of my hand painted sarees landed up in an exhibition at Mussoori. It was a big encouragement and I went on to launch my own brand,” she said.

Aged 34, a wife and a mother to 1-year-old son, Aastha said until 2019, she lived her life just like any other girl; completed her education and got married. But she kept following her passion of art by painting. “Social media exposure to my work was a blessing. In the absence of it, it could have remained a hobby only,” she said.