White Coat Ceremony at KCVAS

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), started a new professional tradition by organising the White Coat Ceremony to mark the ceremonial entry of new students of KCVAS into veterinary profession. In the ceremony, white coats were presented by the Principal, HK Verma, to the first and second year students of BVSc & AH degree course. The special event was presided over by the Principal in the presence of senior and junior faculty members. The students exhibited a special thanks for this ceremony and cheered for their classmates. The Principal told the students that the white coat identified the wearer as a trained vet. He emphasised upon the responsibilities attached with it and elaborated at length on the duties of the veterinarians as the custodians of animal health and welfare. The Principal exhorted the students to never shy away from serving the marginal and landless farmers whose only source of livelihood is livestock they own. He further advised the students regarding the expectations of the society and responsibilities appropriate for the veterinary professions. The ceremony was conducted by Dr R Ralte, associate professor at the college.

Rangmanch Utsav from July 1

The 21st Rashtriya Rangmanch Utsav is being organised from July 1 to July 7 by the Manch-Rangmanch Amritsar in collaboration with Virsa Vihar Amritsar. The dramas produced in the Rashtriya Rangmanch workshop under the guidance of Shiromani dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, National School of Drama alumnus, Partha Banerjee, and Preetpal Rupana, will be staged continuously for a month. Students from Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh participated in the theatre workshop. The list of plays featured include 'Mitti Na Howe Matrei', 'Heer', adaptation of 'The Tempest', 'Sodagar', 'Andha Yug' and Adakaar. The plays will be staged daily at 6.30 pm at Kartar Singh Duggal Auditorium and entry is free for all. TNS

Adarsh Institute director awarded

Tarn Taran: Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, managing director of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, was honoured with International Award of Excellence. The institute in a press release issued here on Thursday said that the award was given for the Emerging Educational Leader of Asia Award 2023 by the Indo-Bhutan Friendship Committee. The honour ceremony was organised by the Global Leader Foundation in Bhutan recently. Representatives from 48 countries of Asia nominated themselves in different categories. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa has been selected from all over Asia and was honoured for his valuable contribution in the field of education for guiding the schools for providing high-quality education, which is a matter of great pride for the region.