Wholesale onion rates crash as 20 truckloads arrive at Vallah mandi

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 31

Arrival of 20 truckloads of onions from different parts of the country and Afghanistan today crashed its prices in the wholesale vegetable and fruit market at Vallah. A kilogram of onion was sold for Rs 25 to Rs 40, depending upon quality.

However, retailers made the most out of panic prevailing among people by selling it between Rs 70 to Rs 100 a kilogram in the city.

Gaurav Behal, a wholesale onion dealer, said against the demand of about eight truckloads, the Vallah Mandi received 20. About 15 trucks remained unsold and were lying in the Mandi. He added that about 30 per cent of the produce was supplied by the government.

Onions on Tuesday arrived from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh besides Afghanistan.

Sarbjit Singh, a consumer, said it was blatant loot by retail vegetable sellers. They were pocketing undue profit by cashing in on panic sentiment among the people generated by media hype.

