Wife, brother kill 45-year-old man

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

In a shocking incident, a man was killed by his wife and brother in Boparai Khurd village falling under the Lopoke police station here. The deceased was identified as Sawinder Singh (45).

His body was found lying in a pool of blood at the house in the morning. Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, reached the house and started investigation while forensic team was also summoned on the spot.

Initially, it was considered a blind murder case. Later, during investigation the police zeroed in on his brother Janga Singh and wife. The probe revealed that Janga Singh’s wife had died three years ago and he had two children. Sawinder Singh also had two children. Janga Singh had developed illicit relations with Sawinder Singh’s wife. Sawinder came to know about this and he objected to it. Perturbed over this, the duo decided to eliminate him. They killed him with a sharp weapon yesterday night.

“The police have arrested both the suspects and recovered the murder weapon. Further investigation is on after bringing them on police remand,” said Nagra. A case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered in this connection, he added.