Will celebrate cracker-free Diwali: CKD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

Amid an air pollution crisis with concerns regarding AQI levels across the region, Chief Khalsa Diwan today, in a meeting, announced to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas minus the bursting of firecrackers.

The decision has been taken to protect the environment from pollution and with the aim of creating a healthy society, said CKD president Dr Inderbir Nijjer. He and other office-bearers congratulated the people of Amritsar and the people living in the country and abroad on Bandi Chhor Diwas.

He said that people need not necessarily celebrate festivals by bursting firecrackers. “It’s a cause of pollution and dangerous diseases, due to which humans as well as animals are facing health problems. Most of the religious and social organisations have also started using green firecrackers. So, CKD institutions are going to celebrate green and clean festivities,” he said.

Students, teachers and staff of the institutions were asked to celebrate the festivals in a traditional manner. — TNS

