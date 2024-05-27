Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Gurjeet Singh Aujla met members of the trade and business community in the city while they addressed challenges faced by them. Releasing his vision document for Amritsar, Aujla said his focus would be to revive the traditional industry in the city and strengthen logistics via road, rail and air connectivity.

Aujla’s promises Making Amritsar an IT hub

Expansion of air cargo terminal at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport

Introduction of new flights

Railway freight corridor in city

Establishing SEZ in holy city

First ring road in Punjab, connecting Rajewal, Taran Tarn, Chabal, Attari and Ram Tirath Road with airport and further to the GT road

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has formerly served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and on Informational Technology, recalled how it was on the insistence of Aujla that he visited Dera Baba Nanak in 2017 to see how close Kartarpur Sahib was from the Punjab border.

“It was Gurjeet, who persuaded me to visit Dera Baba Nanak border, and we realised the long standing demand of Sikhs. Fortunately, the right atmosphere was created and the corridor opened and we celebrated. Similarly, we realise how closed borders are impacting trade. Even I feel that the political victimisation of Punjab, largely Amritsar needs to be stopped,” said Tharoor.

He said, “As soon as the Congress government is formed at the Centre, the trade corridor would be opened, the policy for the custom duty, which is 200 per cent currently, will be revised and special packages will be given to the small scale industry and MSMEs.” Tharoor said the people want change.

While answering questions on drug addiction and large- scale migration, Tharoor said, “Part of the problem is unemployment, which is a big issue in Punjab. About four million youth from Punjab have migrated overseas in the last few years. The current unemployment rate in the age group of 18 to 24 years nationally is 45 per cent. There is a huge frustration among people. Realising this, we assure you that trade would develop with our government at the Centre.”

Facing questions on demands like air cargo expansion, dry ports for perishable goods, and establishing a convention centre, Aujla replied, “This demand is already on his agenda. Whatever policies have been made in the last 10 years, would be reviewed and amended.”

