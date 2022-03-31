KNOW YOUR MLA

'Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in city'

My focus will be on checking high prevalence of drug addiction in area, says Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

After earning name as a radiologist, AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar is now devoting all his time and energy to replicate the same in the field of politics. Tribune photo

Amritsar South

Neeraj Bagga

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

After earning name and fame as a radiologist and operating a successful diagnostic centre along Court Road, AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar is now devoting all his time and energy to replicate the same in the field of politics.

For the 67-year-old, it was the second attempt that he defeated his nearest rival SAD’s Talbir Singh by a margin of 27,503 votes and ended the three-time winning streak of his namesake Inderbir Singh Bolaria. He had lost his maiden election in 2017 as an AAP candidate from the same Amritsar South Assembly constituency. He had declared his assets worth Rs 23 crore in the 2017 elections that rose to Rs 36 crore in 2022 as per the affidavit filed in the recently concluded elections.

“I am aware of a high prevalence of drug addiction and the deplorable condition of healthcare in the Assembly constituency. Both these two malaises would be rectified as per the plans being extended by the government.”

After being declared a winner from the South seat, he zeroed in on some matters which required his personal attention. The Bhagtanwala dump in his constituency has some 20 lakh metric tonne of refuse and the kind of machinery pressed into service for segregating the waste would take next three years to finish the task. So, firstly he asked the officials to deploy more machinery to speed up the segregation task.

“Residents of the constituency requested me to change the name of Bolaria park to Shaheed Baba Deep Singh park. The construction of an indoor sports complex in the park is underway. There is also a plan to add a 400-m-long jogging track, a basketball court and increase aesthetic greenery,” he stated.

The beautification of the circular road around the historic wall, providing low floor electric buses, a separate cycle track and over a 21-foot-wide road are the four major plans for this route. Devising a route plan to resolve traffic mess, with the help of the traffic police, along this stretch would be his priority. An escalator will be installed for devotees visiting Baba Deep Singh Shahid Gurdwara to cross the road safely. Experts would be contacted to devise plans for the ponds situated in the Sultanwind area.

Priorities

S peedy segregation of 20 lakh metric tonne of waste at the Bhagtanwala dump; renaming the Bolaria park to Shaheed Baba Deep Singh park and to lay a 400-m-long jogging track in the park along with a basketball court; beautification of the circular road around the historic wall; introduction of low floor electric buses; a separate cycle track and a over 21-foot wide road; and installing an escalator outside Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara to cross the road safely

