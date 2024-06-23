 ‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • ‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal talks to the family members of the missing Merchant Navy officer in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has assured the family of missing Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh of taking up the matter with the Union Government to trace him. The minister paid a visit to the missing officer’s house here son He stated this to the family members of Harjot during a visit at his home on Saturday.

Harjot Singh, Second Officer in Merchant Navy, went missing on the night of June 16. He was aboard ship MV JAL VAIBHAV (of Tallani Shipping Company) and was due to return home next month.

Dhaliwal said the issue of the officer who went missing in the line of duty would be taken up with the Union Minister of Shipping through the office of Punjab Chief Minister. He said he would bring the matter to the notice of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

While interacting with the family members of Harjot Singh, he assured them that the state government was standing with them and all efforts would be made to trace and reunite him with his family.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

4
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

5
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

7
Business 53rd GST Council MEET

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

8
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

9
India

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

10
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Afghanistan stun Australia in T20 World Cup; defeat them by 21 runs

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Harjinder Singh Dhami flays Guru Granth Sahib desecration at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Seeking job reinstatement, civil defence volunteers reach stir site

Water crisis: L-G flays AAP for ‘poor management’

Shivaji an inspiration for all: Union Minister Shekhawat

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala