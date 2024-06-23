‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar, June 22
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has assured the family of missing Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh of taking up the matter with the Union Government to trace him. The minister paid a visit to the missing officer’s house here son He stated this to the family members of Harjot during a visit at his home on Saturday.
Harjot Singh, Second Officer in Merchant Navy, went missing on the night of June 16. He was aboard ship MV JAL VAIBHAV (of Tallani Shipping Company) and was due to return home next month.
Dhaliwal said the issue of the officer who went missing in the line of duty would be taken up with the Union Minister of Shipping through the office of Punjab Chief Minister. He said he would bring the matter to the notice of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.
While interacting with the family members of Harjot Singh, he assured them that the state government was standing with them and all efforts would be made to trace and reunite him with his family.
