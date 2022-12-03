Will use drones to tackle traffic mess, says CP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The holy city has been plagued by frequent traffic jams and the efforts by traffic police failed to produce desired results.

However, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh has decided to provide a scientific solution to the problem. “This is among my priorities to get the city rid of the traffic bottlenecks, which has not only become a headache for the cops but also an eyesore of the holy city,” he said.

“We would find the solution by laying a stress on three ‘E’ – engineering, education and enforcement,” he said. He told that the entire city, especially the areas known for traffic bottlenecks, would be mapped with the help of drones. He said technical experts from Mumbai would also be hired for surveying the roads in the holy city. Later, civic authorities and district administration would be taken in the loop for devising ways and making strategies to decongest the roads.

Some roads would be made one way while in some roads the traffic would be diverted with an aim for streamlining it. He said the traffic lights would also be synchronised according to load of traffic on a road.

Encroachments, non functional traffic lights and absence of traffic cops besides reckless driving by the commuters are the main reason behind the dismal traffic scenario in the city.