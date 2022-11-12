 Wine contractors force hotels to close bars : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary

Wine contractors force hotels to close bars

Wine contractors force hotels to close bars


There is an age old saying that “In wine lies the truth.” In the case of hoteliers of Gurdaspur, the truth could never have been so bitter. The reality is that some renowned hotels are closing their bars because the wine contractors and their henchmen have made their life difficult. Romesh Mahajan, president of the Gurdaspur District Hotel Association, claims that hotels are allowed to purchase their quota of liquor only from designated contractors. It is here where the game begins. Contractors supply liquor at their own whims and fancies. Sometimes, they also jack up the rates which, in turn, translate into a big headache for the hoteliers. “There are 12 hotels in the city, of which four have licences to operate bars. All these four now face closure following an assortment of reasons. The state government had enhanced the licence renewal fee from Rs 2 lakh per annum to Rs 3 lakh per annum. We also have to pay electricity charges and salaries of professional barmen. If customers won’t visit us, from where do we cover our expenses? On the other hand, dozens of “aahatas” (temporary wine shops) have come up in the city. The wine contractors have a share in such shops. With the state government forcing us to sell liquor at exorbitant prices, “Bacchus” lovers automatically prefer to go to “aahatas”. We are thinking of surrendering our licences as business has become unviable. We have approached the Excise officials several times but nobody seems to be paying heed to us. The contractor’s men force their way into their hotels every now and then to check which whiskey we are selling. This is an illegal practice,” he said. The November 5 incident, when some hooligans entered the premises of RK Hotel on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot road and created havoc, is on everybody’s lips. Some youngsters of the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering were roughed up. According to rules, only the Excise and police officials can enter any hotel to check violations. Not the henchmen of contractors. The management of the hotel brought this incident to the notice of the Excise Inspector but little was done. If these establishments are fast running out to run their bars, the “aahata” owners are doing a roaring business. .

Blood donation camp after two years

After losing two years due to Covid, blood donation camps are back in the town. Raman Bahl, AAP leader and chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), makes it a point to organise such a camp every year in memory of his father and ex-minister Khushal Bahl. The last two editions were hit by the virus. One such camp was held in the city on Friday at the Gurdaspur Public School. Doctors from the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital supervised the proceeding. As many as 68 units of blood were donated. Raman Bahl said: “One should be benevolent and should always try to reach out to the distressed sections of society. Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth. It is my family’s tradition to remember the family patriarch every year by donating blood and also by acting as a facilitator for others to donate. One good thing about donation is that once you do it, you get addicted to it because it brings great joy and happiness to everyone. It is during such events that I remember Albert Einstein’s famous quote: “The worth of a man resides in what he gives and not in what the man is capable of receiving.”

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Dera follower killing: Delhi Police arrest 3 shooters from Patiala, deceased Pradeep cremated in Faridkot

2
Punjab

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

3
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

4
Diaspora

Jasmeet Bains becomes first Indian-origin Sikh woman to be elected to California Assembly

5
Punjab

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

6
Nation

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

7
Entertainment

Kkusum-fame TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away while working out in gym

8
Trending

Watch 'videshi bahu' plant onions on farm with 'desi saasu maa'; Internet gushes over German woman adapting to Indian culture

9
Trending

Watch show-stealer elderly woman perform bhangra on 'Dhol jageero da', 'Tera yaar bolda'

10
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

2-kg heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized

No end to illegal sand mining, 1 nabbed

20-year-old ends life, 3 booked

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in dist, tally reaches 326

Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura