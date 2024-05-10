With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 9

Two more aspirants for Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar constituency filed their nominations here today. A total of six candidates have filed their nominations so far for the LS poll which would be held on June 1.

The filing of nominations for the elections had started on May 7. Though it’s been the third day today, none of the candidates from the national political parties have filed their papers so far. The last date for filing the nominations is May 14.

Among those who filed their nominations today is Lovepreet Sharma, a 34-year-old resident of Chhehharta. A private employee, Sharma has studied till Class 12. A candidate of Aas Punjab Party, Sharma has movable assets worth Rs 2.5 lakh which includes Rs 40,000 cash in hand. He has declared immovable assets of Rs 22 lakh.

Ramesh Kumar, a 45-year-old resident of Mohini Park, also filed his nominations today. Kumar has declared movable assets of Rs 14 lakh which includes Rs 3 lakh in cash and 200 grams of jewellery. A post-graduate in Medical Lab Technician (MSc MLT) course from Punjab Technical University (PTU), Kumar operates a medical laboratory here. He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 73 lakh and liabilities of Rs 9 lakh.

Meanwhile, in view of the reports of farmer unions preventing certain candidates from entering their villages for campaigning, District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori has instructed the officials to ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Thori stated that in case anyone obstructs a candidate in campaigning, the election staff including those assigned for the security of the candidate, must take immediate legal action.

The DC said gatherings by protesting farmers are often held without permission, despite orders under Section 144 of CrPC wherein loudspeakers are also used without any permission. As outlined by the ECI, ensuring the security of candidates and adhering to its guidelines is essential to providing a level playing field for all candidates through fair campaigning, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha