With Amritsar MC polls around the corner, Jagmohan Singh Raju to lend ear to woes of electors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju has announced that he would visit all the wards falling in his constituency from tomorrow, with an aim of learning about the problems of the residents. Raju said exactly a year ago, he resigned from the Indian Administrative Services and chose to enter the sphere of politics.

“Now as a year has passed and the present state government is also going to complete its one year, I will reach out to people in the Amritsar East constituency and talk to them,” he said, adding that nothing had changed in the last one year despite the big promises made by the ruling party.

He said he would go to people and tell them what he would have done. “I have been with people for the last one year and have done whatever good I could do in my capacity. It is time that we all unite for the welfare of the city, especially the Amritsar East constituency,” he said.

As the BJP leader has announced the decision to visit each street in all 18 constituencies of the Amritsar East constituency, this decision could be linked to the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.