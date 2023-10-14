With PTE & TOEFL, overseas student visa rush may see a shift away from IELTS

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Canada, the dream destination for students, especially from Punjab, earlier this year announced that it will recognise or accept PTE (Pearson Test of English Academic) for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applications.

The news has had significant impact on the preference of students taking various English language proficiency tests required for SDS visas to Canada. Post the announcement, there has been an increase in students taking PTE and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language). Till now, IELTS (International English Language Testing System) was the only accepted test for students vying for a study visa for Canada.

These language proficiency tests are required to be taken as all major universities and colleges in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand consider their scores before inviting student applications. Now, with the acceptance of PTE and TOEFL by Canada, the students will have alternatives to IELTS, and break the money-minded business model of IELTS centres.

“Earlier, IELTS was the only compulsory test, whose scores were accepted by universities in Canada. TOEFL, which is relatively tougher than IELTS, was only pursued by a handful of students, aspiring to study in USA. The new development will bring about a shift in the industry as it will break the monopoly of the IELTS-based system,” shared Bikram Chabal, who runs KBC International and is the president of Association of Visa and IELTs Centres.

Chabal adds that the IELTS-based system has seen many repeaters over the years, given the level of strict marking system. “Both PTE and IELTS test the fundamental English language skills like listening, writing, speaking and reading. Many students fail to get a score of 7 or above, which is required for SDS visa application for Canada, because of strict marking system. Then they are forced to repeat the tests, where IELTS centres charge them the fee again. With PTE and TOEFL as alternatives, students can opt for home-based PTE,” he says.

Now, the market will have 70-30 per cent ratio of IELTS to PTE takers, “As observed, the trend is already increasing as more students enrol for PTE. Earlier, if the visa success for IELTS was 90 per cent and PTE was 10 per cent, now it will be in the percentage ratio of 70-30.”

Maninder Dawar, who runs an immigration and IELTS service centre in Ranjit Avenue, said that there is an increase of at least 105 in students taking PTE or TOEFL. “Today, even schools have started providing counselling to students in language proficiency tests, keeping in mind their preference for overseas education. With PTE now accepted by universities and colleges in the UK, USA and Canada, students will now have more options and possibilities. Though IELTS still takes a major share in this market, the industry trend is definitely going to shift towards PTE now,” he said.

#Canada #IELTS