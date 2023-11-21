With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

With the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre reporting seven farm fire incidents in the district on Monday, the total count of crop residue burning incidents have increased to 1,561. In comparison to previous paddy harvesting season last year, when a total of 1,542 farm fire incidents were reported in the entire season, the district has reported more fire incidents this year.

However, the tally is lower than that reported during the paddy season in 2021 when the district had reported a total of 2,175 farm fire incidents during the paddy season.

Of the seven farm fire incidents reported on Monday, three are from Ajnala block and four are from Chogawan block, both falling in the area under Ajnala tehsil. Ajnala block has so far reported the second highest number of 220 farm fire cases in the district. The highest number of 255 farm fire cases in the district was reported from Majitha block.

Officials of the District Agriculture stated in comparison to other districts, the number of fire events here was very low. In Punjab, Fazilka reported a highest number of 168 fire incidents on Monday. In terms of overall number of cases this season, Sangrur district has reported the highest number of 5,546 incidents and Amritsar 1,561 incidents.

The district administration has filed at least 19 FIRs, 21 criminal complaints in courts and imposed an environmental compensation of nearly Rs 26 lakh. Additionally, it has also marked at least 230 red entries in revenue records of the erring farmers.

220 cases in Ajnala

