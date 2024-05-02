With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

Residents of Ranjit Avenue and visitors to Amrit Anand Park in E block of the locality are irked over choked sewer lines because of which stinking water overflows in the park. Residents of Housing Board Colony and Ranjit Avenue have been facing the problem of choked sewer lines for the last several months.

The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) sent workers to resolve the issue, but residents wanted a permanent solution. The sewer water has now entered Amrit Anand Park, which is among major parks of the city. Stinking water has accumulated on pathways in the park.

Jagjit Singh Suchu, president, Ranjit Avenue E Block Welfare Association, said, “Office-bearers of the association met Ashok Talwar, Chairman, AIT, for diversion of sewerage heading from bypass road to alongside Amrit Anand Park to resolve the issue of sewer line blockage in E block, Ranjit Avenue, and Housing Board Colony, Sector 3. But nothing has been done so far. Since yesterday, there has again been a blockage in sewer at Amrit Anand Park, but the authorities have not been able to resolve the problem.”

He said, “Morning and evening walkers, besides visitors are forced to bear stench.”

