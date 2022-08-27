Withdraw condition of departmental exam for promotion: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

Terming the policies of the AAP government “anti-employee”, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) today urged the government to withdraw the condition of departmental examination for promotions.

These service rules drafted by the previous government were made on the basis of direct recruitment/seniority after 2018. The DTF also requested the government to complete the process of transfer of teachers of secondary schools, without further delay.

The district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front submitted a demand letter to the Principal Secretary (Schools) through the District Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar.

District president Ashwani Awasthi said according to the current service rule for teaching and non-teaching cadres of the Education Department the annual increment on the primary and secondary teachers, officials and non-teaching employees of groups A, B and C promoted on the basis of direct recruitment and seniority were withheld until they pass the departmental examination and computer skill proficiency test.