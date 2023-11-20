‘Wizard of Oz’ staged at Spring Blossoms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The play ‘Wizard of Oz’ was staged at Spring Blossoms School here on Sunday.

The story revolves around the fact that good always triumphs over evil. With the help of her newly minted friends, Dorothy is able to melt the Wicked Witch of the West and save the people of Oz. She realises that no matter what the situation is, one should never allow that to get in the way of his/her values.

Students in the age-group of 3-6 years presented a dazzling and vibrant show. The audience was mesmerised to see the scintillating performance of little ones.

School principal Anupama Mehra said, “The youth of today needs to be prepared for the global stage to make them thinkers, inquirers and confident learners so that they can compete with the best brains in the world. This is exactly what we aim at doing, here at Spring Blossoms.” She also said that one should follow one’s heart and learn how to stand up for what one believes is right.