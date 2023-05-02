Woman accuses husband, in-laws of poisoning daughter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

In a shocking incident, a married woman has accused her husband, an army man and in-laws of allegedly attempting poisoning her daughter.

Following her complaint, the police have booked the suspects, including her husband Kuldeep Singh, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Balwinder Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, respectively and Kuldeep’s brother Gurdeep Singh, all residents of Makowal village falling under the Ramdas police station area here.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307 and 120-B of the IPC in this connection, while further investigations were under progress. No arrest was made till now.

Jagroop Kaur, the complainant, alleged that she was married to Kuldeep Singh, an army man, around six years ago. She alleged she had two daughters – Manroz Kaur (4) and Sehajpreet Kaur (seven months) from the marriage. She said her husband and in-laws were not happy with their birth. She alleged they accused had told her that they did not want them. She alleged on April 28, Balwinder Singh tried to kill Sehajpreet by giving some poisonous substance. She was currently under treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. She alleged all the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill her. She said relatives tried to strike a compromise between them. ASI Lakhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said the police were verifying the allegations made by the complainant.