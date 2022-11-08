Woman among 2 dead, two injured in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and as many were injured in separate road mishaps here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar (55), a resident of Chamiyari village, and Sukhwinder Kaur of Khara village. The injured were identified as Sahib Singh and his granddaughter Radhika.

Son of Vinod Kumar, Sahil Chohan, a resident of Chamiyari village, told the police that he along with his father worked with the Central Public Works Department. He said they were returning home from Amritsar to Chamiyari village. While he was on his bike, Vinod Kumar was on a scooter.

He said when they reached near Jagdev Kalan, an unidentified car came from the Jagdev Kalan side and hit his father who suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

Similarly, Multan Singh of Khara village in Tarn Taran told the police that yesterday his uncle Sahib Singh and his wife Sukhwinder Kaur along with their granddaughter Radhika were going to meet their daughter Harwinder Kaur on their bike. He said he got a call that an unidentified vehicle hit their bike and they were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where Sukhwinder Kaur succumbed while Sahib Singh and Radhika were under treatment.

The police have registered two separate cases under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of IPC against unidentified persons at the Rajasansi and Gharinda police stations respectively and further investigations were underway.