Woman among 3 residents lose vehicles, cellphone to snatchers in rural belt of district

Amritsar, March 24

Three robbers attacked and looted a local resident identified as Sukhchain Singh of Bandala village falling under the Jandiala police station here yesterday.

Injured Sukhchain was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The robbers took away his brand new bike having temporary registration number.

During probe, the police arrested one of the robbers identified as Lovepreet Singh of Sheikhupur Mohalla in Jandiala Guru. His two accomplices including Sandeep Singh of the same locality and Karan of Taragarh Talawa village are absconding. The police said raids were on to nab them.

Sukhchain told the police that on Friday night he was returning home on his bike. When he reached near Nava Pind, three bike-borne persons came from behind and intercepted him. Two of them, who were armed with sharp weapons, attacked the victim leaving him injured. He ran towards fields to save himself while the suspects fled from the spot with his motorcycle.

In the second incident, Amrit Hans of Majitha was looted by three bike-borne persons on the Kathunangal road in Majitha yesterday. He said the suspects came from Majitha side. They had covered their faces. They snatched his bike and mobile phone and fled towards the Kathunangal side.

In the third incident, Rajbir Kaur of Tarsikka told the police that she was going towards Sarja village when two unknown persons snatched her scooter and an expensive mobile phone on pistol point.

SSP Satinder Singh said investigations were in progress and perpetrators of the crime would be arrested soon.

