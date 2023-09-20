Woman among four rob youth of valuables

Tarn Taran, September 19
Varinder Singh (24) of Begampur village on Monday lodged a complaint with the Sarhali police that he was robbed of his belongings by four persons, including a woman, a week ago.
Varinder told the police that first he himself tried to locate the robbers and when he failed to locate them, he approached the police for help.
He told the police that he was returning to his village on the night of September 13 on his motorcycle. On the way, the robbers, who were travelling on a motorcycle, overtook him and stopped his motorcycle. He said the gang was comprised of three youths and a woman.
He said they looted his cash amounting to Rs 4,000, the Aadhar card, debit cards, an ATM card and the copy of orders to join the police for which he was selected recently.
Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, posted at the Sarhali police station, said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC had been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe