Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

Three days after a youth was kidnapped and thrashed by several persons, the police have arrested three suspects, including a woman, in the case. On Thursday, the police had registered a case in this connection.

The police swung into action after a video in which a youth was being thrashed went viral on social media. Those arrested were identified as Mohit Walia and his mother Reeta Walia of New Jawahar Nagar and Pranav Arora also of Jawahar Nagar.

Two of their accomplices Ritik Walia and Raghav Sharma were yet to be arrested.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, and Amolakdeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said the victim, identified as Vaibhav, a resident of the Batala road area, stated that on Wednesday night, he was standing near an eatery on the Batala road when the suspects approached him and started an interaction.

After some time, Mohit and Ritik caught hold of his bike while Raghav and Pranav forced him to sit on their scooter. Vaibhav alleged that they abducted him and took him to their house. They thrashed Vaibhav at the house leaving him injured.

Vaibhav alleged that Reeta Walia made a video of the incident. The victim said he somehow managed to escape from the house. Later, he found his Rs 6,200 missing.

Khosa said both parties had a dispute over uploading videos on social media. He said raids were on to arrest Ritik and Raghav Sharma.