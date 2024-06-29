Woman booked on charge of cheating

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 28

The Chabal police have booked one Ranjit Kaur of Chabal Kalan for giving wrong information to get a new passport under the plea of travel document having gone missing. A case was registered on the complaint of her husband Yogeshwar Singh, a resident of Dolo Nangal village, presently settled in England.

Tarsem Masih, DSP, Tarn Taran, said Yogeshwar in his complaint had stated that Ranjit Kaur lodged a missing passport report with the North Commissionerate, Amritsar, in which she mentioned her residential address of Dolo Nangal, which was her in-laws village. But to get a new passport, she gave her residential address of Chabal Kalan at the Sanjh Kender and cheated the police.

Masih said a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against Ranjit Kaur who had absconded.

