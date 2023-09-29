Woman consumes poison in hotel, dies

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 28

A 30-year-old woman and her partner attempted suicide in a hotel room in the walled city area here last night. While the woman died, her partner was admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and is stated to be out of danger. The duo had consumed some poisonous substance to end their lives.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector, Satnam Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that the woman was yet to be identified while her lover was identified as Ajay Kumar, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. He along with the victim was living in a rented accommodation at Sharma Colony in Gujjarpura area.

“As per preliminary investigation, the duo was in a relationship. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind their taking the extreme step. Ajay was still unconscious at the hospital and his statement would be recorded after he is declared fit for this,” said ASI Satnam Singh.

The police released the picture of the deceased woman for identification. In the release, the police said that her body was found in a hotel room in Chowk Karori area in walled city. Her body was kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification.

The incident came to light when the hotel authorities informed the police about it. They were found unconscious in the hotel room. They were taken to the hospital where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. They had booked the room yesterday. The police said the family of the man had arrived and further investigations were in progress.