Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

Tarn Taran, November 16
A man shot at and injured his wife and daughter-in-law at Khairdinke village on Thursday. The area falls under Chabal police station. The man’s one-year-old grand-daughter also received bullet injuries. The man was putting pressure on his wife to sell her share of landed property from her parental property. An injured Sukhwinder Kaur (42), her daughter-in-law (son’s wife) Manpreet Kaur along with Jaskirat Kaur, the one-year-old granddaughter of the accused, have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, Kasel, where their condition is said to be stable.
The accused has been identified as Darshan Singh, who is a Pathi at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha.
Sukhwinder Kaur said that her husband had been putting pressure on her to sell her share of the landed property from her parental village Algon Kothi and was regularly threatening to kill her in case she refused to oblige by giving the amount procured from the sale of the landed property. She said that today in the morning, she was busy with domestic work in the house when her husband Darshan Singh, with a rifle in his hand, came and threatened to kill her. Her son Kuljit Singh appeared on the spot. Kuljit confined his father in a room of the house to prevent any untoward incident. Darshan Singh opened fire at them from inside the room as a result of which, she along with her daughter-in-law, received bullet injuries. Manpreet Kaur tried to save her minor grand-daughter but she too received a gunshot injury in her foot.
The Chabal police reached the spot. DSP Tarsem Masih said that a case under Section 307 of IPC read along with Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused and further proceedings initiated to arrest the accused.
