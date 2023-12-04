Woman dies,11 booked for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The Ramdas police have booked 11 persons on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a woman died in a quarrel with them.

The deceased was identified as Piayari (50), a resident of Nangal Sohal village. On the statement of her son Raju, the police have registered a case under Sections 304 (Culpable homicide), 506 and other sections of Indian Penal Code in this connection.

Those booked were identified as Kanwaljit, his wife Gaggo, their daughter Lovepreet Kaur, Inder, Lakhwinder Singh, Arjun and Lada, besides their four unknown accomplices. No arrest was made till now, the police said while adding that raids were on to nab them.

The suspects were absconding after the incident.

Raju told the police that on Friday night, when he returned home from his work, he saw people gathered in a street. Raju said his mother was lying unconscious on the ground. He said the suspects were thrashing his brother Dalbir Singh. He said the suspects were also throwing bricks and stones on their house. Raju said he rushed his mother to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said an old quarrel was the reason behind the incident.

