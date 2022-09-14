Woman dies of ‘poisoning’, spouse booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The Bhindi Saida police have booked a man for dowry death after a woman died of "poisoning" at Bhagupur Bait village here on Sunday. The deceased, Manjit Kaur (23), hailed from Bhagupur Bait village. Her accused Sonu Singh is yet to be arrested. A case under Section 304-B of IPC has been registered.

The deceased's brother, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Buta village in Kapurthala, said he got a call from someone in Bhagupur Bait village, informing about the death of his sister on Sunday. “Sonu Singh used to thrash Manjit Kaur over trivial issues. She wanted to visit her parents, but the accused did not allow her. He had been harassing her for dowry,” the family alleged. ASI Kuldeep Singh said efforts were on to nab Sonu.