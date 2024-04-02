Woman dies of post-delivery complication; doctor booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 1

A doctor and nurse were booked for their alleged negligence days after a 31-year-old woman died due to post-delivery complications at a private nursing home in Bhikhiwind.

Sandeep Kaur, the wife of Harpreet Singh, a resident of Narili village, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition on March 30, and she died on the same day.

Dr Manjit Singh, medical officer, and Ramandeep Kaur, a nurse, were booked for their alleged negligence.

Harpreet told the Bhikhiwind police on Sunday that his pregnant wife was admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home, Bhikhiwind on March 29 and she gave birth to a baby girl in the night. Her condition became critical on March 30 and was shifted to an Amritsar-based private hospital by the Bhikhiwind nursing home doctor. She died soon after being admitted there.

Dr Manjit Singh and the nurse were booked under Section 304-A of the IPC on Sunday (March 31), and both were absconding, said the police.

A month ago, a meeting of the District Health Committee, Tarn Taran chaired by deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar reviewed the high rate of the deaths of women post-delivery and newborn babies. Tarn Taran district was at number two in the state for such death.

Dr Dinesh Gupta, District President Indian Medical Association, who was also present in the meeting, said in Tarn Taran, it was noticed in the meeting that there were 60 government and private hospitals, where only six gynecologists work. It was a more serious matter that Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran doesn’t have a gynecologist.

The deputy commissioner today said the administration has apprised higher authorities of the situation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran