Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Two professors among 10 booked for abetment and under SC/ST Act provisions

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 10

A female doctor doing internship at SGPC-run Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research at Vallah here died by suicide at her hostel situated in the hospital complex here in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Her family members alleged that the victim, identified as Pamposh (26), a resident of Ramamandi in Jalandhar, was being subjected to castist slurs by several doctors.

Following the complaint of victim’s mother Kamlesh Rani, the police have booked two professors and four students among ten persons on charges of abetment to suicide and under provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar confirmed the incident and said that investigations were under progress.

“The family has lodged complaint against several doctors among others and we are investigating their role,” he added. Whoever found responsible for the incident during the probe would be arrested, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post mortem by a three-member medical board to ascertain the cause of death.

Kamlesh Rani, the complainant, stated to police that Pamposh was doing her internship after completing her MBBS at the college. While naming several doctors including two professors, she alleged they used to harass her by making castist slurs due to which she was very disturbed. She alleged her daughter had told her that they used to threaten her that they would not let her complete her MBBS degree.

On her complaint, Vallah police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) and Section 3 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

A police official said the incident came to light when victim did not respond to the calls of family members for two days. Worried family members came to the hostel and found her hanging from the ceiling. “It was a big negligence on part of the hostel and college authorities that she did not came out of her room for two days and they did not check on her,” he said.

