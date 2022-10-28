Woman doctor looted by 2 armed robbers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Two armed robbers looted a doctor when she was working in her clinic in Sant Avenue, located on the rear end of the residence of Police Commissioner here last evening. The miscreants decamped with around Rs 25,000 cash and gold jewellery of the doctor.

The victim, Dr Esha Dhawan, lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa, said the police had some vital clues in the case and hoped that the case would be cracked soon.

Dr Esha Dhawan was working at her clinic when two robbers posing as patients came at the clinic and when all the patients were gone, they pointed a pistol at a helper at the reception and took away the entire cash. The duo later pointed weapon at the doctor and asked her to remove the jewellery she was wearing. They later fled from the spot.