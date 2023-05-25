Woman duped of gold bangles at airport in Amritsar, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

A loader at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport duped an elderly woman passenger of her gold bangles. The victim boarded a flight for the UK two days ago.

The incident came to light when the victim’s daughter, Jasbir Kaur, lodged a complaint with the Airport police on Tuesday in this connection.

The complainant said her mother, Sewa Kaur, was a patient of arthritis. A loader took her to the terminal on a wheelchair. She said he asked them to put the gold chain and bangles in a tray on the pretext of checking. After checking, the suspect handed over the gold chain and told her mother that he had put the remaining jewellery in the purse. When her mother checked the purse after boarding the flight, she found two gold bangles missing.

The police authorities said they initiated investigations and zeroed in on loader Gurpreet Sing, alias Gopi, of Umarpura village in Ajnala. During interrogation, the police recovered a gold bangle from his two-wheeler and another one from his residence. The suspect was arrested and a case under Sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC was registered against him.