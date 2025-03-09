Woman employee of Aam Aadmi Clinic robbed

The Sarhali police have booked three unidentified miscreants who robbed an employee of the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ratta Gudda village who was on her way back home on Wednesday after shutting the clinic. Gitanjali, the victim employee, a resident of local Mohalla Ganga Singh Nagar, in her complaint to the Sarhali police, said that she along with her colleague was on way back home on a moped.

When they reached near Gurdwara Baba Wisakha Singh, Dadehar Sahib, three car-borne robbers suddenly appeared from the rear. The robbers threatened her by pointing sharp-edged weapons and took away her purse. They managed to flee from the spot. Gitanjali stated in her complaint that her purse contained Rs 4,500 in cash besides three mobiles, an official tab, ATM cards, and other documents.