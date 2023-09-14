Woman ends life, in-laws booked for dowry death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The Gate Hakima police have booked five members of a family on charges of dowry death after a married woman identified as Hina Bhanot ended her life.

Those booked were identified as Ram Chawla, Poonam, Amit Chawla, Keshav Chawla, Nirmal Chawla, Raman Arora and Punit Arora, all residents of the Khazana Gate area here. No arrest was made till now while a case under Sections 304-B and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

Honey Bhanot, brother of the deceased and a resident of Ram Nagar Colony, Islamabad, told the police that his sister Hina was married to Arun Chawla of the Khaza Gate area. The couple shifted to a separate house in Grand City on the Jhabal road after marriage. He alleged that his sister’s in-laws allegedly started harassing her for bringing insufficient dowry. They were asking her to vacate the house.

Bhanot said on Sunday, Hina came to his house for his birthday celebrations and narrated her tale of woes to them. He said Hina was so much perturbed that she threatened to end life by suicide. He said they tried to console her but in vain. She ended her life after returning home, he added.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said the victim’s body was handed over to her family after a post mortem and further investigation was under progress. He said efforts were on to nab the suspects.