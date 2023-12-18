Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was gang raped by three persons, including her brother-in-law, on different dates. The incident occurred in October 2022 and August this year.

As per preliminary probe, victim’s father pushed her into this situation. She approached the police through a person in the village following which cops intervened and registered a case after recording her statement on Saturday.

The police have booked five persons, including victim’s father, brother-in-law and an aunt in the case. All the suspects barring her aunt were arrested, said Manmeetpal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station here.

Those arrested were identified as victim’s father Dheer Singh of Kallewal village, brother-in-law Harchand Singh of Bhikhiwind, Shamsher Singh of Hoshiarnagar village and Dilbagh Singh of Bhakna Kalan. Her aunt Neelam was yet to be arrested.

In her statement, the victim told the police that her ordeal started in October last year when her mother and sisters had gone to pay obeisance at Baba Buddha Sahib in Tarn Taran district and from there they went to her mother’s parents (Nanke) house. The victim said she was with her father at that time. She alleged that on October 8, her brother-in-law Harchand Singh came to the house. After dinner, they went to sleep. She alleged that in the midnight, Harchand came to her room and raped her. She said her father saw all this, but did not rescue her. Both threatened to kill her in case she told anyone about the incident.

The victim said she became pregnant and narrated the entire incident to her aunt Neelam. The victim said Neelam told her not to tell anyone about this and gave her a medicine for aborting pregnancy. After taking medicine, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a hospital where she hardly managed to survive.

The victim said she returned home after treatment, but her father continued to push her into the immoral act.

The victim alleged that on August 12 this year, her father told her that he needed money and asked her to sell her gold earrings. They went to a goldsmith and sold the earrings. From there, victim’s father took her to Sandhu Palace. The victim said he took her to bridal room where Chahal Sweet shop owner Shamsher Singh and Sangar Tent House owner Dilbagh Singh came. She alleged that they took turns to rape her. Manmeetpal Singh, SHO, said a case under Sections 376-D and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the five suspects in this regard.