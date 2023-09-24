Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 23

In a shocking incident, a married woman killed her two-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal after she fled with her paramour over a month ago.

The incident came to light on Saturday when her husband caught her in the Dashmesh Nagar area falling under the Sadar police station here where she had been ‘hiding’ with her paramour identified as Suraj Pal, a resident of Gurdaspur.

Later, she was handed over to the police while search was on to locate the body of the child. Her paramour ran away from the spot and raids were on to arrest him, said the police.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, confirmed the incident and said a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against the woman, identified as Jyoti (35), of Khiala Kalan village falling under the Lopoke police station in the Amritsar (Rural) police district here.

The ACP said Jyoti was married to Buta Singh of Khiala Kalan village in 2012. The couple had five children from the first marriage. The deceased Manpreet Kaur, alias Manu (2), was the youngest child. He said Suraj Pal had given loan of

Rs 10,000 to Buta Singh. He used to visit their house regularly for collecting instalments.

Jyoti developed an illicit relation with Suraj Pal and eloped with him over a month ago. She also took Manu along with her. Since, the incident, her husband and other family members were trying to find her.

“They somehow came to know that Jyoti and her paramour was ‘hiding’ in the Dashmesh Nagar area. Her husband and other members of the family located and caught her while Suraj Pal managed to flee,” said the ACP.

The ACP said when the family and the police asked Jyoti about Manu, she told that she had thrown her into a canal. Hearing this, the family was left dumbfounded.

The ACP said Jyoti was arrested and raids were on to nab Suraj Pal. He said further investigation was on to locate the child’s body.