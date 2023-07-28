Woman held for snatching purse

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Kotwali police have arrested a woman thief who had stolen the purse of a woman devotee from the Golden Temple on Thursday. She was identified as Amandeep Kaur of Maqboolpura area. The purse contained an expensive mobile iPhone 14 and Rs 550 cash. The police have recovered the purse and registered a case against her. tns

One held with illegal weapon

Amritsar: Ramdas police have arrested Gurjinder Singh of Haruwal village in Dera Baba Nanak for allegedly possessing a country-made illegal weapon. According to the police, during patrolling in the Ramdas Talab chowk, the police signalled a motorcyclist coming from the Shampura village side to stop. However, he tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by the police team. During the search, the police found a country-made pistol from him. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against him. tns

Three held with 205-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police arrested Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Singh and Jagjit Singh of Dharad village with 205-gm heroin. A case was registered against them.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs