Woman held for snatching purse

Amritsar: Kotwali police have arrested a woman thief who had stolen the purse of a woman devotee from the Golden Temple on Thursday. She was identified as Amandeep Kaur of Maqboolpura area. The purse contained an expensive mobile iPhone 14 and Rs 550 cash. The police have recovered the purse and registered a case against her. tns
One held with illegal weapon
Amritsar: Ramdas police have arrested Gurjinder Singh of Haruwal village in Dera Baba Nanak for allegedly possessing a country-made illegal weapon. According to the police, during patrolling in the Ramdas Talab chowk, the police signalled a motorcyclist coming from the Shampura village side to stop. However, he tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by the police team. During the search, the police found a country-made pistol from him. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against him. tns
Three held with 205-gm heroin
Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police arrested Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Singh and Jagjit Singh of Dharad village with 205-gm heroin. A case was registered against them.
