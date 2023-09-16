Woman held with 630 sedative pills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

The Amritsar rural police arrested a woman, identified as Ninderjit Kaur, a resident of Kartar Nagar area falling under the Tarsikka police station here today. The police recovered 630 sedative pills from her possession. She runs a medical store in Sohi medical store.

Police authorities said that Tarsikka police station got a tip off that the accused, who runs a medical store, was involved in illegal selling of intoxicant. Following this, drug inspector Rohit Kumar along with the police team raided her medical store. During search, the police confiscated 630 tablets of alpraazolam from the shop. She could not produce any sale/purchase record of the same.

The police arrested her and registered a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against her at Tarsikka police station. The police said further investigations were under progress to ascertain her backward and forward links. More arrests were likely to be made during further probe, the police said.