Woman held with heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The city police seized 4-gram heroin from Gate Hakima area and 12 bottles of illicit whiskey from A-Division area here on Sunday.

In the first incident, the police arrested a woman with 4-gm heroin. The accused has been identified as Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Angarh. The police said during patrolling SI Baldev Singh, in-charge, Chowki Angarh, intercepted a woman and recovered 4-gram heroin from her.

Meanwhile, the Division A police also nabbed a person, identified as Vinod Mehra of Rambagh, and recovered 12 bottles of illicit whiskey from him. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. —