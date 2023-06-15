Woman hit by stray bullet in Amritsar, injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Sonam Kumari (33) of Mustafabad area was injured after a stray bullet hit her when she along with her family was sleeping on the rooftop of her house here on Monday night.

The police have registered a case and started further probe in this connection, said Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station here.

Sonam told the police that around 11.45 pm on Monday night, she along with her family was sleeping on the rooftop when he felt that some stone had hit her on the leg. Writhing in pain, she woke up and found her leg bleeding. She said her family members also woke up and immediately rushed her to a private hospital for treatment where doctors did X-ray and found that it was a bullet injury. After first aid, the doctors referred her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and informed the police about this.

Ramandeep Singh said the stray bullet was apparently travelling down and hit her thigh leading to the injury. During a preliminary probe, nobody confirmed about firing in the area. He said a case under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons for now. Further probe was underway, he added.