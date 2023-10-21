Woman injured in firing, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

A woman, identified as Lakhbir Kaur, a resident of Muradpur village falling under Kamboh police station, was injured when three unknown persons indulged in firing during a clash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Lakhbir Kaur along with her daughter was returning home after condoling the death of her neighbour Kala Singh. She told the police that while returning, they stopped briefly near the grocery shop of Kulwinder Singh where they heard a quarrel going on between two groups in the nearby fields.

Amid all this, some unknown persons started firing. She said a bullet hit her in the right ankle and she fell on the road. According to Lakhbir Kaur, three youths came from the fields and fled towards Fatehgarh Churian on their bike.

The police have registered a case against the three unidentified youths.