Woman injured in scuffle with two snatchers

Tarn Taran, October 18
A woman was seriously injured after she entered into a scuffle with two snatchers, who were later arrested by the city police.
The victim was identified as Manjit Kaur, a resident of Bagrian village. Manjit was admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital from where doctors keeping in view her serious condition, referred her to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, city police station, said Manjit Kaur and her younger sister were going to Tarn Taran on a moped when two snatchers, who too were on a moped, came from behind, stopped the victim and snatched her purse.
During scuffle, snatchers fell down. Snatchers were handed over to the police by the people. The SHO said the snatchers had been identified as Dilbag Singh and Manpreet Singh of Tur village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot
BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide
Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...
Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’
Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...
US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...