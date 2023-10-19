Woman injured in scuffle with two snatchers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 18

A woman was seriously injured after she entered into a scuffle with two snatchers, who were later arrested by the city police.

The victim was identified as Manjit Kaur, a resident of Bagrian village. Manjit was admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital from where doctors keeping in view her serious condition, referred her to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, city police station, said Manjit Kaur and her younger sister were going to Tarn Taran on a moped when two snatchers, who too were on a moped, came from behind, stopped the victim and snatched her purse.

During scuffle, snatchers fell down. Snatchers were handed over to the police by the people. The SHO said the snatchers had been identified as Dilbag Singh and Manpreet Singh of Tur village.

