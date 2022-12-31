 Woman IPS officer breaks glass ceiling : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary

Woman IPS officer breaks glass ceiling

Woman IPS officer breaks glass ceiling


You can create sense out of nonsense, wealth out of dearth and viable ventures out of turbulent adventures. This is the motto of Dr Navjot Simi, IPS, who is among the select few band of women who have made it to the civil services from Gurdaspur, a small town where educational and Human Resources (HR) development resources are at a premium. A 2018 batch officer, she is, at present, posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Rohtas district of Bihar. She knows that in the game of life, everyone receives a set of variables and limitations in the field of play. You can either focus on the limitations or create better situations with the pieces you play the game with. “Believe in your infinite potential. Believe in yourself, your abilities and your own potential. Never let self-doubt hold you captive. You are worthy of all that you dream and hope for,” says the doctor. She was in the city recently meeting old friends. Simi is an alumnus of the local Sunrise Public High School. Later, she did her BDS from the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Centre, Ludhiana.She was in the Ludhiana dental institute when she started preparing for the civil services. “I had a dream to become a first class officer. My parents and relatives stood behind me like the rock of Gibraltar. I had decided to clear the IAS, come what may. I always tell my friends to be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others.” Simi’s parents encouraged her from day one. She studied and studied till she found her name in the rankings. She was at school when she read that modern classic Paulo Ceolho’s The Alchemist. She was so engrossed with the lines — When you desire something strongly enough in life, the universe conspires to ensure you get it — that she wrote them on her bedroom wall. She would read them in the morning, afternoon and night. That was reinvigorating and reassuring for her.

She is a firm believer in Occam’s Razor, an eponymous law, which states that “all things being equal, the simplest explanation is likely the right one.” When confronted with a challenge, and she has had many, she follows the simplest solution instead of complicating things. “After all it is not the load that breaks you down. It is the way you carry it,” she says. During her preparations, she not only read textbooks but also read classics like ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’- a story set against the volatile events of Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Soviet’s invasion and the post-Taliban rebuilding of the nation. She was also motivated by Viktor Frankl’s ‘A man’s search of meaning’ in which the author tells about his experiences in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. She is married to Tushar Singla, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. He belongs to the Bengal cadre. Last month he got an inter-cadre transfer to Bihar by virtue of his marriage to Simi.

Police, BSF join hands to fight drones, drugs

Ever since the counter-intelligence cell of Punjab police recovered 10-kg heroin from two peddlers from near the International Border (IB), the police and the BSF have joined hands to fight the scourge of dopes and drugs. A few days ago, in a joint operation, the security agencies had nabbed three smugglers whose Pakistani handlers used drones to fly in the contraband over the IB. Officers say they are now engaged in a do or die battle. An antidote to the drones has yet to be found. Hence, they will keep coming. And they will keep on dropping arms, ammunition and dope. Officers have been holding regular meetings with border area villages and have been educating them on how to report a drone flight. However, there is a catch here. Almost everyone engaged in the business knows that till the BSF finds a way to shoot down the drones, nothing concrete is going to happen. (Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

2
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

5
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

6
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

7
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

8
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

9
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

10
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

Biting cold grips North India; dense fog in Delhi, Punjab while bright sunny in Shimla

Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit