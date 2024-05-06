Tarn Taran: Woman molested, father-in-law booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 5

Simranjit Kaur (26), a resident of Marimegha village here, on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Khalra police against her father-in-law and two other members of the in-law’s family for molesting and attacking her.

ASI Gurnam Singh said the accused were identified as Lal Singh, father-in-law of the victim, Lakhbir Singh (her husband’s brother) and Lakhbir’s son Gagandeep Singh who have been at large since the incident.

The victim told the police that accused Lal Singh under the influence of liquor molested her a week ago. When she brought the matter to the notice of her husband’s bother, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon leaving her injured.

The ASI said a case has been registered.

