Woman, paramour commit suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

A married woman and her paramour committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at a tubewell room in Khanwal village in Ajnala sub-division here.

The police took their bodies into custody and send for post-mortem while launching further investigations.

The deceased, Ravi, was going to get married on April 2. According to preliminary probe, the family members of Ravi had scheduled his marriage while he was unhappy over this. He allegedly had the illicit relations with a married woman of the same village for past two years. His family members were against their relationship.

Sub-inspector Narbhinder Singh said the incident occurred last intervening night. The villagers spotted their bodies in the morning and informed the police about this.

Bagga Singh, a relative of the deceased, told that Ravi’s family wanted him to get married on April 2 where they had arranged his marriage. However, he was not agreed for the same. He said he had an affair with a married woman in the village. He said the married woman did not have any child even after seven years of marriage and she was upset over this. Her husband was a labourer. Around two years ago they developed the illicit relations, he alleged.

Due the scheduled marriage, Ravi and his female lover were upset and apparently decided to end their lives. The police said that he called her at the tubewell room in the late evening and consumed poisonous substance. When the people spotted them, they rushed them to a hospital in Ajnala where they succumbed.