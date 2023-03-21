Woman robbed of gold ornaments

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Two robbers looted gold ornaments from a woman near Harike on Sunday with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim, Arshana Devi, a resident of Kirtowal along with her aunt Geeta Bawa of the same village were on their way back home on Sunday on a moped. When they reached near Pringari village, two moped-borne robbers reached the spot and hit their moped with their vehicle. The two women fell down and the robbers snatched ear-rings and finger rings from Arshana Devi and fled from the spot. ASI Sarwan Singh of Harike police station said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC has been registered against the robbers and further proceedings initiated. oc

Cash snatched from vendor

Amritsar: A vegetable vendor was robbed of Rs 4,000 by three armed snatchers when he was going to Vallah vegetable market on his cycle. The victim has been identified as Vijay Singh of Ekta Nagar on Chamrang Road. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified robbers. Vijay told the police that when he was going to the vegetable market and reached near Tahli Wala Chowk in Maqboolpura, three bike-borne armed persons stopped him. They opened fire in the air and snatched Rs 4,000 from him and fled the spot. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rampal Singh, investigating officer, said there was no breakthrough in the case. He said CCTV cameras were being analysed to find some clues about the perpetrators. tns

Police fail to trace girl

Tarn Taran: The Sadar police, Patti, had failed to trace a 15-year-old girl, who went missing three weeks ago from Ghariala village under mysterious circumstances. The father of the girl in his complaint to the police said that on the night of February 28, she went to bed to sleep but on next morning she was found missing. The family tried to trace her but did not find any clue. Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh said on the statement of the victim’s father the police had registered a case against Shamsher Singh Shera of Ghariala village under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC. OC

Ex-principal pays 2 students’ fee

Tarn Taran: Dr Paramjit Singh Misha, Principal, Sri Guru Anged Dev College, Khadoor Sahib, had expressed his gratitude for Dalbir Singh Deol, retired principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Pandori Gola, who paid the examination fee of two needy girl students of the college. Misha informed here on Monday that Deol who is an alumni of the college, had expressed his desire to help needy students. Deol paid Rs 50,000 as the examination fees of the students.