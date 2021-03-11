Woman robbed of Rs 50K in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Two unknown car-borne persons robbed a woman of Rs 50,000 when she, along with her son, was returning home after withdrawing the amount from a bank.

The incident occurred near Bhuregill village around 11 am yesterday. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified robbers.

The victim, Dalbir Kaur (50), of Nanoke village stated to the police that she and her son Laadwinder Singh had gone to a Chamiari village bank on a bike. She said she withdrew Rs 50,000 from the bank and kept it in a polythene bag. She said while returning, when they crossed Bhure village, a white coloured car came from behind and intercepted them.

She said a youth came out of the car and snatched her bag and fled the spot. She said though they tried to chase them on their bike, but in vain. The police said a probe was on and a case was registered.